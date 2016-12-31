Fare increase for Sun Tran kicks in Monday, Jan 2

Today is your chance to give and save some money on your taxes.
According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, two potentially rabid foxes and a skunk were reported at homes in the Tucson area last week.
It was a surprise on three wheels. After seeing Tucson News Now’s story on Carolyn 's stolen scooter last week, a generous family stepped in to help.
While April is sexual assault awareness month, the U of A Women's Resource Center works to prevent sexual assault and violence on campus all year round.
The University of Arizona has released a copy of the contract for new president Dr. Robert C. Robbins.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
Deputies say the man discharged his weapon in a “reckless manner.”
The Union County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after severe storms ripped through the Upstate on Monday.
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.
As the two snake trappers wrestled for their catch, they realized their struggle was just beginning
Have you ever been in downtown Birmingham in the spring and noticed an unsettling sight, beautiful little brown birds dead on the sidewalk?
The boy is expected to survive after shooting himself with a gun his mother left out.
Officials have not confirmed what caused the accident.
