Fare increase for Sun Tran kicks in Monday, Jan 2

A new year means, new prices for Sun Tran bus riders. The riders will see a $0.25 increase in fares.



The full cash fare will go from $1.50 to $1.75. The economy fare will go from $0.50 to $0.60 and the economy cash fare will be $0.75.

“Were doing this to get riders to load value onto their cards (SunGo) because that speeds up the boarding process, said Pat Richter from Sun Tran.



However, if you use the SunGo Card, the price will remain at $1.50.



Sun Tran says, they have some of the cheapest fares in the county and that this is the first increase in 5 years.



Riders at the Ronstadt Transit Center have mixed feeling about the fare increase. Some didn’t like the increase because cause could eventually add up. Other thought the new fares are fair.

