Rampage double up Roadrunners

Posted by David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
TUCSON, AZ -

Chris Bigras and Joe Whitney each recorded a goal and an assist as the San Antonio Rampage defeated the Tucson Roadrunners by a 4-2 score on New Year’s Eve at Tucson Arena.

After Whitney opened the scoring for the Rampage in the first period, Christian Fischer tied the game up with his team-leading 11th goal of the year from Chris Mueller and Laurent Dauphin at 6:48 of the second period.

Early in the third the Rampage jumped out to a 3-1 lead with goals just 48 seconds apart before Tyler Gaudet responded for the Roadrunners at 4:44 to make it 3-2.

Bigras added a late power play goal for the insurance marker at 15:27.

Tucson will be back in action this Friday, January 6th at Stockton for an 8:30 MT puck drop.  Radio pregame show starts 15 minutes prior to puck drop on flagship station 1450 KTZR.

Notes:

  • Kevin Connauton recorded his third point in two games with the Roadrunners with an assist on Gaudet’s goal.
  • Fischer’s goal gives him 15 points in his last nine games.
  • Of Tucson’s three home regulation losses, two have been to San Antonio.
  • Tucson went o-for-5 on the power play while holding San Antonio to 1-for-6

