Rampage double up Roadrunners

Chris Bigras and Joe Whitney each recorded a goal and an assist as the San Antonio Rampage defeated the Tucson Roadrunners by a 4-2 score on New Year’s Eve at Tucson Arena.

After Whitney opened the scoring for the Rampage in the first period, Christian Fischer tied the game up with his team-leading 11th goal of the year from Chris Mueller and Laurent Dauphin at 6:48 of the second period.

Early in the third the Rampage jumped out to a 3-1 lead with goals just 48 seconds apart before Tyler Gaudet responded for the Roadrunners at 4:44 to make it 3-2.

Bigras added a late power play goal for the insurance marker at 15:27.

Tucson will be back in action this Friday, January 6th at Stockton for an 8:30 MT puck drop. Radio pregame show starts 15 minutes prior to puck drop on flagship station 1450 KTZR.

Notes:

Kevin Connauton recorded his third point in two games with the Roadrunners with an assist on Gaudet’s goal.

Fischer’s goal gives him 15 points in his last nine games.

Of Tucson’s three home regulation losses, two have been to San Antonio.

Tucson went o-for-5 on the power play while holding San Antonio to 1-for-6

Copyright 2016 Tucson Roadrunners. All rights reserved.