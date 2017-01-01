Highway to Mount Lemmon closed due to ice - Tucson News Now

Highway to Mount Lemmon reopens

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Catalina Highway leading up to Mount Lemmon is open again as of 8:30 Monday morning, Jan. 2.

According to the Pima County Road Closure Hotline, the road was closed earlier because of icy conditions.

Stay up-to-date on closures by calling (520) 547-7510.

