Highway to Mount Lemmon reopens

Authorities have reopened eastbound Interstate 10 east of Willcox in southeastern Arizona.
The Pima Association of Governments challenged members of the Sahuarita Teen Advisory Council to create an attention-getting and inspiring public service announcement about distracted driving, and they stepped up.
Police located the owner of the bag and nothing suspicious was found.
The closure was at milepost 81 near the Yuma County line in Maricopa County. Eastbound I-8 was unaffected.
Democratic Sen. Steve Farley of Tucson has been trying for seven years to get the ban enacted. The Tucson lawmaker says his license plate cover bill isn't just about photo enforcement.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
Police said a woman was driving her two small children to daycare when she was shot and killed.
Several men painfully recalled being beaten and sexually abused at a north Florida reform school as the state begins the steps to formally apologize for the horrors they endured more than 50 years ago.
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council, according to media reports.
The teenager’s aunt says her nephew was a victim of the system and of heroin.
Video shows the suspect reach into the stroller and put his hands on the baby. A woman moves to block him from the child, and someone else rushes over and shoves the man away.
The U.S. government is reviewing a Ford recall of thousands of cars, SUVs and vans that can run low on coolant, overheat and catch fire after the company proposed a remedy that doesn't fix the coolant problem.
A Memphis mother of five was shot and killed the same day as filing an Order of Protection against her husband.
