Man injured after suspect opens fire on car in midtown

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
If you heard some loud commotion and saw quite a bit of law enforcement surrounding La Placita Village in downtown Tuesday, April 4, have no fear. The property owner is allowing the Pima Regional SWAT team to use the building for training purposes.
The Garden Kitchen was started as a partnership between Pima County and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension five years ago as part of a health and wellness program.
Catalina Highway is closed between the base and milepost 7 because of a wildfire in the area.
"Stir Crazy" is one of those movies so many of us have seen. Did you know a lot of it was filmed in Tucson? And now a family tradition continues as the son of Richard Pryor comes to the Old Pueblo where crews are shooting a new film at Old Tucson.
Just in time for spring, local dermatologist Dr. Jody Comstock explains how you can hydrate from you the inside out.
