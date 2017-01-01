Man injured after suspect opens fire on car in midtown

A man was transported to a local hospital Sunday after he was shot in midtown Tucson, city police said.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said officers responded to a call just after 4:30 p.m.

The man and the vehicle, what had been shot multiple times, were found near the intersection of Golf Links and South Swan roads. A female passenger was also in the vehicle but was unhurt, Dugan said.

Investigators think the shooting happened on Aviation Highway, somewhere between Campbell and Country Club. The victim likely drove away from the scene of the shooting before stopping near Golf Links and Swan.

Dugan said the victim likely knew the shooter but no arrests have been made.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to Dugan.

