18 Wildcats lead Stanford 49-30 at the half

18th ranked Arizona shot 67% (16-of-24) from the floor in the first half and lead the Stanford Cardinals 49-30 at the half of their Pac-12 Conference game in Palo Alto, California.

Lauri Markkanen and Rawle Alkins lead UA with ten points.

Dorian Pickens has seven for the Cardinal.

