18 Cats plow Stanford on the Farm

Rawle Alkins scored 19 points to go along with seven rebounds as 18th ranked Arizona buried Stanford 91-52 in their Pac-12 Conference game in Palo Alto, California.

The Wildcats (13-2, 2-0) shot 63 percent for the game led by another great performance by junior center Dusan Ristic who had 16 points hitting seven-of-10 from the floor. Ristic made 15 of his 20 shots in the two Bay Area wins.

Kobi Simmons and Lauri Markkanen added 15 points.

Stanford (8-6, 0-2) was paced by leading scorer Reid Travis who scored 11 points before fouling out.

UA held the Cardinal to 34% shooting from the floor.

