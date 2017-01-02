WOMEN: #13 Stanford owns boards and Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats (9-4, 0-2 Pac-12) dropped their first game of the 2017 calendar year as the 13th-ranked Stanford Cardinal (12-2, 2-0 Pac-12) won by a score of 77-55 on Sunday afternoon in McKale Center.

Breanna Workman was a force inside as she poured in 13 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. The senior played a career-high 38 minutes.

Lucia Alonso scored nine first-quarter points and finished the game with 12. The freshman shot 5-9 from the field and made two three-pointers.



You can read more about this game at ArizonaWildcats.com.

Arizona will hit the road next weekend to face Colorado and Utah. Friday night will see the Wildcats in Boulder, Colo. as they take on the Buffs at 7 p.m. MST.

