UPDATE: Tucson police ID homicide victim

Tucson police identified the victim of a homicide in midtown on Monday, Jan. 2.

27-year-old Bilal Cochrane was found shot to death shortly after 1 a.m. at a residence in the 4000 block of East Flower Street, near Grant Road and Alvernon Way.

Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson Police Department said first responders found a man inside the home with obvious gunshot trauma.

The Tucson Fire Department also responded and began first aid, but Cochrane was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said it appears other people were inside the home when the shooting happened and whoever did this specifically targeted the victim, according to a release from TPD.

Several people living in the homes on the same block as the crime scene said Monday morning that they've reported problems with this specific rental before.

Wyla Doyle said she doesn't feel safe allowing her grandchild to play in the street anymore. She and her neighbors said they've had threatening encounters with people coming and going from the home.

"We just don't feel safe out here anymore," Doyle said. "And I don't understand why it has to take someone to die before somebody does something."

The landlord for the neighborhood, Brian Bowers, said that he had already given the tenant a 10-day notice of eviction. He said the homicide happened at the home of his only problem tenant and that everyone else gets along fine.

He said the crime scene doesn't reflect the community that's been established by some of his long-term renters.

Bowers said he showed up Monday afternoon to serve an eviction notice.

If you know any information about this incident, call 88-CRIME.

