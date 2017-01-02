TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

It was a winter wonderland on Mount Lemmon this weekend, and many people wasted no time heading up to play in the snow. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The scene where two people were shot outside a hookah lounge over the weekend. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A man is injured and a woman is OK after being found in a car peppered by bullets on Golf Links Road. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Happy New Year!

We've got some headlines for you to read.

For more of your morning news, tune in to KOLD News 13 from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., then switch over to Fox 11 Daybreak from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Not near your TV? Watch it online here: http://bit.ly/WbWY8K

TOP STORIES

1. MAN INJURED AFTER SUSPECT OPENS FIRE ON CAR IN MIDTOWN

A Tucson man is recovering after he was shot in midtown Sunday.

The man was found in a vehicle riddled with bullet holes near the intersection of Golf Links and Swan Roads.

A woman was also in the vehicle, but was not injured.

Car found with multiple bullet holes and wounded man inside near Golf Links and Swan by D-M & Border Patrol pic.twitter.com/fQ7VxJ77Bp — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) January 2, 2017

Investigators think the shooting happened on Aviation Highway, somewhere between Campbell and Country Club, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department.

Dugan said the victim likely drove away from the scene of the shooting before stopping near Golf Links and Swan.

No arrests have been made.

2. TWO PEOPLE SHOT IN MIDTOWN PARKING LOT

Two men were taken to the hospital over the weekend after being shot outside a hookah lounge.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Moonlight Hookah Lounge on 22nd Street.

Dugan said a group of people tried to enter the business, but were denied.

The group went to the parking lot, where a fight broke out.

Multiple shots were fired and the two men were hit.

One man suffered life-threatening injuries, the other non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

3. TUCSON RESIDENTS RING IN NEW YEAR WITH SNOW ON MT. LEMMON

The highway leading up to Mount Lemmon is now open at the base of the Catalina Mountains as of Monday morning.

The highway saw multiple closures and restrictions over the weekend thanks to snow on the mountain.

CHECK IT OUT! 2.5 inches of snow at Mt. Lemmon w the possibility of 10! @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson pic.twitter.com/RW5rWn43Bb — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) January 1, 2017

Those who had four-wheel drive or snow chains didn't hesitate to get up the mountain and play.

Stay up-to-date on closures with this hotline: (520) 547-7510

HAPPENING TODAY

Get ready to pay more if you're using Sun Tran today.

Starting today, the full cash fare is increasing from $1.50 to $1.75.

The economy fare will go from $0.50 to $0.60 and the economy cash fare will be $0.75.

If you use a SunGo Card, the price will remain at $1.50. More details here: http://tucsonne.ws/2hJu8jt

WEATHER

Patchy morning fog is possible during your morning commute.

Expect low temperatures below 40 degrees before sunrise.

The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s by the afternoon.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.