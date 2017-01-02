New year, new scams to watch out for - Tucson News Now

New year, new scams to watch out for

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
(Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

As Tucson residents settle in to the new year, experts are warning them about new scams.

Staff at the Better Business Bureau want Tucsonans to watch out for the following scams in 2017:

  • Counterfeit check scam
  • Fake phone apps aimed at taking personal information from a cell phone
  • CEO scam, where a CEO demands personal information in order to get before w-2's can be sent out

According to the BBB, last year scammers targeted Tucsonans with:

  • Fake ads popping up on a computer which were actually viruses stealing personal information
  • Grandparents scam, where some calls saying a grandchild is in trouble and money is needed
  • Credit card skimmers at the gas pump

To report scams, click HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2iZ7EN0

