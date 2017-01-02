New year, new scams to watch out for

As Tucson residents settle in to the new year, experts are warning them about new scams.

Staff at the Better Business Bureau want Tucsonans to watch out for the following scams in 2017:

Counterfeit check scam

Fake phone apps aimed at taking personal information from a cell phone

CEO scam, where a CEO demands personal information in order to get before w-2's can be sent out

Did you get an email from your "CEO" asking for personal info in order to get your W-2? It may be one of the top scams for 2017 #tucson pic.twitter.com/tUzr7vkyT1 — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) January 2, 2017

According to the BBB, last year scammers targeted Tucsonans with:

Fake ads popping up on a computer which were actually viruses stealing personal information

Grandparents scam, where some calls saying a grandchild is in trouble and money is needed

Credit card skimmers at the gas pump

To report scams, click HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2iZ7EN0

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.