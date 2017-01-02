There's a nice spot in town to get your grub on in 2017. Simplicit is located at Arizona Theatre Company-Temple of Music and Art and they are ready to treat your taste buds.

Michael Powell with Simplicit joined us to make mussels with calabrian chili and spanish chorizo in this week's "What's for Lunch" segment.

Simplicit - Mussels with Calabrian Chili and Spanish Chorizo (2 servings)

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 tbsp Olive oil

3 oz. Spanish Chorizo, julienne

2 tbsp. Shallot, minced

1 tbsp. Garlic, minced

1 tsp. Calabrian Chilies, chopped

2 pounds Mussels, beards removed

1/2 cup Sauvignon Blanc

1 each Lemon, juiced

2 tbsp. Butter

1/2 bunch Italian Parsley, stems removed

to taste Sea Salt & Black Pepper

4 slices Ciabatta bread, toasted

DIRECTIONS:

Heat sauté pan on medium to high heat. Add oil. add chorizo to sweat and then add shallot, garlic and chili and stir. add mussels and wine. Cover pan and allow to steam until mussels open. add butter, lemon, sea salt and pepper if desired. pour into bowls and garnish with Italian parsley and sliced ciabatta.

