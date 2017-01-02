Simplicit-Mussels with Calabrian Chili and Spanish Chorizo

Executive Chef Anthony Coluci from the Cup Cafe stopped by to make Cauliflower tabbouleh on this What's for Lunch segment.
Sonya Norman, Public Programs Coordinator with the museum gives us a look and taste of the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's upcoming trip to Spain.
Jacque Taylor and Kylie Sherwood with Lehi Valley Trading Company show us how to make a snack stadium. These stadiums a growing trend for big sporting events like March Madness.
Karen Booth, Take Shape for Life Health Coach, shows us the health food frauds to stay away from and some good for you alternatives.
Sauce Pizza and Wine's Chef John May joined Tucson News Now to make their vegetable salad for this week's "What's For Lunch" segment.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.
Campbell initially wrote off the seriousness of Butler's warnings, but that didn't stop the school nurse from pestering. She called and called and called.
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.
