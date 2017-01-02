Not all employers see minimum wage increase as bad for business

It starts with a simple phone call. One that police are warning could cost you thousands of dollars, if you don't pay attention to the signs.
More than a hundred community members came together to host one of the first vigils in Tucson for six-year-old Isabel Celis since city police announced they found her remains in a rural part of Pima County.
About 250 employees in the pharmacy program at Convergys could not have jobs at the end of the month, unless they receive a pharmacy technician trainee license from the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy.
This forum comes just a few weeks after recent bomb threats to the Tucson Jewish Community Center and vandalism at the Islamic Center of Tucson.
Pima County voted unanimously to give the Mount Lemmon Fire District $75,000 in general fund money over the next five years. "They are not financially sustainable," said District 1 Supervisor Ally Miller.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.
Campbell initially wrote off the seriousness of Butler's warnings, but that didn't stop the school nurse from pestering. She called and called and called.
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.
