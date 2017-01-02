12th annual grease recycling event - Tucson News Now

12th annual grease recycling event

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pima County) (Source: Pima County)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson is hosting its 12th annual grease collection and recycling event this weekend, so for those who have been saving their grease from the holidays this is the event you have been waiting for. 

The event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and gives the public a chance to drop off their used cooking oil and grease from the holidays. It is sponsored by Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department and our community partners: EDGE Group, Grecycle, Pima Association of Governments, and the Town of Sahuarita.  

According to a recent release the event has been taking place since 2005, and has collected nearly 30,000 pounds of grease, keeping it from clogging the pipes and out of the sewer system.

People will be able to drop their used grease/cooking oil at the following locations: 

  • East O'Rielly Chevrolet 6160 E. Broadway Blvd. 
  • Midtown City Council Ward 3 Office 1510 E. Grant Road 
  • Northwest Pima Vocational High School 5025 W. Ina Road 
  • South Kino Sports Complex 2500 E. Ajo Way 
  • Sahuarita Sahuarita Town Hall Complex 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way 

The collected grease will be recycled into biodiesel, which is a cleaner burning fuel than regular diesel.

For those who cannot make the Jan. 7 event, you can drop off your grease/cooking oil at the following year-round location (the dates and times are listed as well): 

  • EDGE Group - (8939 S. Eisenhower Road - (520) 790-3341) Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.;  After hours by appointment 

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Fake kidnapping phone scam

    Fake kidnapping phone scam

    Thursday, April 6 2017 1:25 AM EDT2017-04-06 05:25:14 GMT
    (Source: Tucson Police Department)(Source: Tucson Police Department)

    It starts with a simple phone call. One that police are warning could cost you thousands of dollars, if you don't pay attention to the signs.

    It starts with a simple phone call. One that police are warning could cost you thousands of dollars, if you don't pay attention to the signs.

  • Dozens honor life of Isabel Celis' with community vigil

    Dozens honor life of Isabel Celis' with community vigil

    Thursday, April 6 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-04-06 04:48:24 GMT
    Vigil for Isabel Celis (Source: Tucson News Now)Vigil for Isabel Celis (Source: Tucson News Now)

    More than a hundred community members came together to host one of the first vigils in Tucson for six-year-old Isabel Celis since city police announced they found her remains in a rural part of Pima County. 

    More than a hundred community members came together to host one of the first vigils in Tucson for six-year-old Isabel Celis since city police announced they found her remains in a rural part of Pima County. 

  • Future unclear for some employees of Convergys in Tucson

    Future unclear for some employees of Convergys in Tucson

    Thursday, April 6 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-04-06 04:43:54 GMT

    About 250 employees in the pharmacy program at Convergys could not have jobs at the end of the month, unless they receive a pharmacy technician trainee license from the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy.  

    About 250 employees in the pharmacy program at Convergys could not have jobs at the end of the month, unless they receive a pharmacy technician trainee license from the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly