12th annual grease recycling event

Tucson is hosting its 12th annual grease collection and recycling event this weekend, so for those who have been saving their grease from the holidays this is the event you have been waiting for.

The event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and gives the public a chance to drop off their used cooking oil and grease from the holidays. It is sponsored by Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department and our community partners: EDGE Group, Grecycle, Pima Association of Governments, and the Town of Sahuarita.

According to a recent release the event has been taking place since 2005, and has collected nearly 30,000 pounds of grease, keeping it from clogging the pipes and out of the sewer system.

People will be able to drop their used grease/cooking oil at the following locations:

East O'Rielly Chevrolet 6160 E. Broadway Blvd.

Midtown City Council Ward 3 Office 1510 E. Grant Road

Northwest Pima Vocational High School 5025 W. Ina Road

South Kino Sports Complex 2500 E. Ajo Way

Sahuarita Sahuarita Town Hall Complex 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

The collected grease will be recycled into biodiesel, which is a cleaner burning fuel than regular diesel.

For those who cannot make the Jan. 7 event, you can drop off your grease/cooking oil at the following year-round location (the dates and times are listed as well):

EDGE Group - (8939 S. Eisenhower Road - (520) 790-3341) Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.; After hours by appointment

