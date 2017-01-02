Attacks on BP agents on the rise

From fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2017, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seen a drastic increase in attacks on Border Patrol Agents.

It’s something the local Border Patrol Agent Union president has known and is concerned about.

In 2016 there were 45 assault on agents, in 2017 149 so far.

President of the Union 2544 Art Del Cueto says, he make sure the nearly 3,000 agents in the union know about any time an agent is attacked.

The most recent attack occurred in Cochise County on Friday, Dec. 30. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, someone shot at a Border Patrol van.

“You don’t know if it is a targeted or planned attack against agents,” said Cueto.

