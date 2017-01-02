Attacks on BP agents on the rise

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
It starts with a simple phone call. One that police are warning could cost you thousands of dollars, if you don't pay attention to the signs.
35-year-old Justin Way has an active felony arrest warrant for several counts of sexual conduct with a minor, according to a recent Tucson Police Department release.
Two men, one a resident of Sierra Vista were arrested on Tuesday, April 4 by Homeland Security Investigations and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, with assistance from the Sierra Vista Police Department, according to a recent release.
Tucson homeless advocate and founder of Safe Park Jon McLane was arrested Tuesday morning for possession of marijuana.
Tucson police have not released any new information on the case of Isabel Celis since March 31.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.
Campbell initially wrote off the seriousness of Butler's warnings, but that didn't stop the school nurse from pestering. She called and called and called.
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.
