Thieves steal from Toys for Tots in Sierra Vista. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The search is on to find the criminals who broke in and burglarized the Toys for Tots headquarters in southern Arizona.

“You steal from kids – there’s nothing lower than that,” Jim Willig said. Willig is a committee member for the Thunder Mountain Detachment of Marine Corps League Toys for Tots in Sierra Vista.

Willig, a Marine veteran, is still trying to wrap his mind around this devastating crime. Last Thursday, Dec. 29, he and fellow Toys for Tots committee member, Jim Adams found the front glass on their building - shattered.

“This is where they got in. They kicked and busted this window in,” Adams said.

Willig and Adams found countess boxes ripped open and dozens of toys missing.

“This was full of balls, tennis balls, volleyballs,” Adams said.

The crooks also took three brand new mountain bikes valued at $300 dollars each.

"One of our donors went out and bought these bikes and brought them to us,” Willig said.

Willig said the thieves also made off with items from their Honor Flight closet and swiped an iPod – but they didn’t stop there, he said the crooks even had the nerve to clean out the fridge.

“This was full of cokes and there’s cream for the coffee. Maybe they don’t use cream, they left that,” Willig said.

Willig said he gets so much joy out of seeing kids in need receive these Christmas gifts, he’s not about to let this burglary stop their dedication to a good cause. He’s just hoping these criminals get caught.

“We’d like to solve it. If they get away with this, they’ll just continue to do it,” Willig said.

Toys for Tots organizers now plan to change their lock system. If you know anything about this crime call Sierra Vista Police at 458-3311.

Interested in helping replace some of the items that were stolen - click here: http://www.thundermountainmarinecorpsleague.org/toys_for_tots

