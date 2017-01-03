TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day - Tucson News Now

TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
Tucson's first homicide of the year happened at this home near Grant and Alvernon. (Source: Tucson News Now) Tucson's first homicide of the year happened at this home near Grant and Alvernon. (Source: Tucson News Now)
Dozens of toys and three bikes were stolen from Toys for Tots in Sierra Vista. (Source: Tucson News Now) Dozens of toys and three bikes were stolen from Toys for Tots in Sierra Vista. (Source: Tucson News Now)
Attacks on Border Patrol Agents are on the rise. Attacks on Border Patrol Agents are on the rise.
Sheriff-elect Mark Napier. (Source: Tucson News Now) Sheriff-elect Mark Napier. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Good morning!

We've got some headlines for you to read.

TOP STORIES

1. POLICE INVESTIGATE FIRST TUCSON HOMICIDE OF NEW YEAR

Tucson police are investigating a homicide in the 4000 block of E Flower Street near Grant Road and Alvernon Way. http://tucsonne.ws/2hNfPdH

Police responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson Police Department.

First responders found a man inside a home with obvious gunshot trauma. 

According to a news release, the Tucson Fire Department also responded and began first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now searching for a suspect or suspects.

Detectives said it appears other people were inside the home when the shooting happened and whoever did this specifically targeted the victim.

2. THIEVES TARGET TOYS FOR TOTS

The search is on to find the criminals who broke in and burglarized the Toys for Tots headquarters in southern Arizona. http://tucsonne.ws/2iDEMcG

“You steal from kids – there’s nothing lower than that,” said Jim Willig.

He's a committee member for the Thunder Mountain Detachment of Marine Corps League Toys for Tots in Sierra Vista.

Willig, a Marine veteran, is still trying to wrap his mind around this devastating crime.

Last Thursday, Dec. 29, he and fellow Toys for Tots committee member, Jim Adams, found the front glass on their building shattered.

“This is where they got in. They kicked and busted this window in,” Adams said.

Willig and Adams found countless boxes ripped open and dozens of toys missing.

3. ATTACKS ON BORDER PATROL AGENTS INCREASING

From fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2017, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seen a drastic increase in attacks on Border Patrol Agents. http://tucsonne.ws/2iue31C

It’s something the local Border Patrol Agent Union president has known and is concerned about.

In FY 2016 there were 45 assault on agents. In FY 2017, there has been about 140.

The most recent attack occurred in Cochise County on Friday, Dec. 30.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, someone shot at a Border Patrol van.

HAPPENING TODAY

There's a new Sheriff in town.

Mark Napier is set to be sworn in as the new Pima County Sheriff today. 

He defeated Chris Nanos in the November election.

Tucson News Now's Angelica Carrillo will be following this story throughout the morning.

WEATHER

A mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid-60s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 40s.

