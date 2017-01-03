TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

More than a hundred community members came together to host one of the first vigils in Tucson for six-year-old Isabel Celis since city police announced they found her remains in a rural part of Pima County.
It's National Work Zone Awareness Week and federal, state and local transportation departments are working to bring attention to the importance of being alert when driving in work zones.
University of Arizona students may have to fork over more cash in the coming semesters if the state's Board of Regents approves a tuition and fee hike on Thursday.
It starts with a simple phone call. One that police are warning could cost you thousands of dollars, if you don't pay attention to the signs.
About 250 employees in the pharmacy program at Convergys could not have jobs at the end of the month, unless they receive a pharmacy technician trainee license from the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.
It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.
The rule change lowered the vote requirement for Supreme Court picks from 60 to 51, a majority of the 100-seat Senate. Republicans control the Senate, 52-48.
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.
A 3-month-old arrived at a hospital in Blytheville, Arkansas with severe injuries, according to Blytheville Police Department.
