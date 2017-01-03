New Sheriff in town: Mark Napier sworn in - Tucson News Now

New Sheriff in town: Mark Napier sworn in

By Angelica Carrillo, Multimedia Journalist
Mark Napier (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Mark Napier (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima County officially got its 34th Sheriff on Tuesday, Jan. 3, as Republican Mark Napier was sworn in to take over for outgoing Democratic Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Tucson News Now spoke with Napier ahead of the ceremony about his plans for the county.

Napier is getting a department that's nearly $6 million in debt and has been at the center of investigation and public distrust.

But he tells Tucson News Now, he’s planning to change all of that.

Napier said he has been trying to catch his breath and has been getting a lay of the land since the November election.

He formally became sheriff at the stroke of the new year.  

Napier admits many people in the department took sides during the election, but says he doesn’t think the department is as divided as people think it is.

The Army veteran has 28 years of law enforcement experience, and said he's ready to move forward and work on problems in Pima County and the department.  

One thing he wants to fix is the homicide rate, which has doubled in Pima County in the last year.

Napier said he wants to figure out what's causing it.

“With the election lost focus a little bit. We need to refocus our efforts back to ground-level service delivery and to be more proactive,” Napier said.

The following are his Top Three Goals for 2017:

  • Administration – Napier says the department is a bit "top heavy," and said he wants to flush it out a little bit and reorganize the command level.
  • Budget – Napier is inheriting around a $6 million deficit for 2017. He’s asked the entire department from the bottom up for help with balancing the budget and ways to save. With the restructuring, he believes he will make some gain on that.
  • Organizational structure – Within the entire department. Napier said he wants to meet needs of the community, He also wants to focus on deputies and corrections officers, and move away from being command centric.

Napier said the transition phase has been a bit awkward, but he’s excited to get to work.

“I’m really looking forward to getting settled in and getting to work and doing what the people of this county elected me to do," he said.

Napier was sworn in at the Pima County Administration Building in the Board of Supervisors’ Hearing Room at 130 W. Congress.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

