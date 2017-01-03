Tuesday's Tail: Molo - Tucson News Now

Tuesday's Tail: Molo

Molo (Source: Pima Animal Care Center) Molo (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Molo is a 3-year-old Rottweiler/Pit bull mix and the Tuesday's Tail for today.

He is Pima Animal Care Center's current "longest resident" and has been waiting for a home since September!

Molo loves to meet new people and walks in the park. He gets along with other dogs, but an introduction with your other pets is recommended before taking him home.

Since he has been at PACC since September, his adoption fee has been waived. 

You can take Molo (A476963) home with all vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.  

Free bath and brush from Wags My Tail to whoever adopts our Tuesday's Tail. 

