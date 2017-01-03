Tuesday's Tail: Molo

The Pima Alliance for Animal Welfare (PAAW) is hosting the third annual mega-adoption animal fair, Adopt Love Adopt Local in April.
Carnation is a special 4-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix who came to Pima Animal Care Center as a stray in January.
In April, pit bull and pit bull mix owners can have their dogs spayed or neutered for only $20 including vaccinations at Altered Tails.
According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, two potentially rabid foxes and a skunk were reported at homes in the Tucson area last week.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center will offer discounted adoption fees for dogs in April, with the hope of finding homes for a recent increase of canines that has stretched the facility near its capacity.
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.
