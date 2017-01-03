Flashing beacon warns Tucson drivers of pedestrians

People walking, running or biking have a new safe way to cross the street in the area near West Congress Street and North Bonita Avenue.

It’s called the RRFB, short for Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon.

It was just installed last week and it’s the first and only one currently in Tucson. However, other devices like this one have been in use for a few years elsewhere in Arizona.

The solar-powered device is a pedestrian warning signal. The lights on the RRFB flash, warning drivers that someone is getting ready to cross the street. This allows drivers to see ahead of time that they need to stop.

The city of Tucson Transportation Department, wants to remind drivers that pedestrians have the right of way in crosswalks.

