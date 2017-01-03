Flashing beacon warns Tucson drivers of pedestrians

Authorities have reopened eastbound Interstate 10 east of Willcox in southeastern Arizona.
The Pima Association of Governments challenged members of the Sahuarita Teen Advisory Council to create an attention-getting and inspiring public service announcement about distracted driving, and they stepped up.
Police located the owner of the bag and nothing suspicious was found.
The closure was at milepost 81 near the Yuma County line in Maricopa County. Eastbound I-8 was unaffected.
Democratic Sen. Steve Farley of Tucson has been trying for seven years to get the ban enacted. The Tucson lawmaker says his license plate cover bill isn't just about photo enforcement.
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.
A disease that has been killing deer across the country for more than 50 years is posing a serious threat to Louisiana wildlife.
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.
The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he mumbled, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.
