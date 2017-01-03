Winter hours for 2nd Saturdays in January

The park, an oasis in the desert on Tucson's far East side at 12325 E. Roger Road, is on the National Registry of Historic Places. At one time, the park had seven ponds but is now down to two due to drought and water consumption from nearby development.
This camp will be available to youngsters aged 6 to 11 years old. There will be a variety of activities that focus on the country's national parks, like hiking, games, arts and crafts as well as presentations from park rangers and volunteers.
The need to take every precaution is becoming more imperative. Hiking or other outdoor activities should be limited to early morning hours and be completed no later than 10 a.m. each day.
Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, along with over 400 other national park sites, will be open to the public free of charge to observe National Parks Week.
The unpaved portion of State Route 366, also known as the Swift Trail, will reopen Saturday, April 15.
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.
A disease that has been killing deer across the country for more than 50 years is posing a serious threat to Louisiana wildlife.
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.
The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he mumbled, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.
