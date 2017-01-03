Winter hours for 2nd Saturdays in January

Winter has arrived (sort of) in southern Arizona, so to combat the cooler night weather, 2nd Saturdays on Jan. 14, will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Congress Street is full of activities and street performers to entertain you from Toole Ave. to Church Ave. Get on board and join the fun. All the music is live, performed by local bands and fills downtown with music on the live 94.9 MIXfm Stage at Scott and Congress during the winter hours.

Check the 2nd Saturdays web for start times, schedule of bands and live stage performances at www.2ndsaturdays.com.

Vendors and food trucks will be available showcasing their goods and serving all your favorites from burgers to pizza, to hand made items. There is fun for all ages.

Don’t miss the Downtown scene along Sun Link’s Downtown route. Hop on at any stop along the Sun Link corridor to be part of 2nd Saturdays in January.



The Kids’ Area at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum (414 N. Toole) has interactive fun for the kids starting at 2:30 pm and a FREE movie inside the museum at 3:30 pm. Activities include free rides on a choo-cho and other fun things for your little ones.

94.9 MIXfm Scott Ave. Stage: check web for start time

FOX THEATRE (17 W. Congress Street): TBA

HOTEL CONGRESS (311 E. Congress Street) Tucson Fringe Festival Day 2 - 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. all ages.

RIALTO THEATRE (318 E. Congress Street) Timothy B. Schmit - 8 p.m. all ages.

WEST SIDE RIDES CLASSIC CAR CLUB (on 6th Avenue) Great classic cars you won’t want to miss. Always changing, these folks bring some of the best rides in town to the city center for you to see. Cars like the first one you owned or like your dad drove.



Look for all details, parking maps and the complete schedule at www.2ndsaturdays.com.

