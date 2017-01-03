Search continues for escaped inmate on the west side

The Pima County Sheriff's Department's Fugitive Investigative Strike Team (FIST), and the Tucson Police Department are searching for an escaped inmate near Mission and Silverlake.

Deputies from the San Xavier District responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex at 1270 West Silverlake Road, on the report of an escaped inmate.

According to a PCSD release, shortly before 1 p.m. 23-year-old Noah Pizano had escaped from the jail.

.@PimaSheriff says inmate was being process when this happened shortly before 1 p.m. Not sure what part of booking process; still unclear pic.twitter.com/YeXADGOPGP — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) January 3, 2017

RIGHT NOW: @PimaSheriff & @Tucson_Police have eyes on the ground and in the air looking for escaped inmate on the west side. pic.twitter.com/Kn7Hy84MKK — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) January 3, 2017

Pizano is described as a Hispanic man, 5'9" tall, weighing 130 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black t-shirt and dark blue jeans, he also has a neck tattoo.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible, anyone who has seen Pizano is asked to call 911 immediately.

