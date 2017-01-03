Search continues for escaped inmate on the west side

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Jordynn Watson has been living a nightmare for most of her life. Her mother and grandmother were killed and her father may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted on murder charges.
Jordynn Watson has been living a nightmare for most of her life. Her mother and grandmother were killed and her father may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted on murder charges.
The park, an oasis in the desert on Tucson's far East side at 12325 E. Roger Road, is on the National Registry of Historic Places. At one time, the park had seven ponds but is now down to two due to drought and water consumption from nearby development.
The park, an oasis in the desert on Tucson's far East side at 12325 E. Roger Road, is on the National Registry of Historic Places. At one time, the park had seven ponds but is now down to two due to drought and water consumption from nearby development.
University of Arizona students may have to fork over more cash in the coming semesters if the state's Board of Regents approves a tuition and fee hike on Thursday.
University of Arizona students may have to fork over more cash in the coming semesters if the state's Board of Regents approves a tuition and fee hike on Thursday.
A Tucson-area middle school teacher has been arrested on a child porn charge, federal authorities said.
A Tucson-area middle school teacher has been arrested on a child porn charge, federal authorities said.
The Arizona Board of Regents has approved a 25-year lease for the University of Arizona baseball team at Hi Corbett Field.
The Arizona Board of Regents has approved a 25-year lease for the University of Arizona baseball team at Hi Corbett Field.
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.
A disease that has been killing deer across the country for more than 50 years is posing a serious threat to Louisiana wildlife.
A disease that has been killing deer across the country for more than 50 years is posing a serious threat to Louisiana wildlife.
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.
The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he mumbled, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.
The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he mumbled, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.