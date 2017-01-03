Search continues for escaped inmate on the west side - Tucson News Now

Search continues for escaped inmate on the west side

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department's Fugitive Investigative Strike Team (FIST), and the Tucson Police Department are searching for an escaped inmate near Mission and Silverlake. 

Deputies from the San Xavier District responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex at 1270 West Silverlake Road, on the report of an escaped inmate.  

According to a PCSD release, shortly before 1 p.m. 23-year-old Noah Pizano had escaped from the jail.  

Pizano is described as a Hispanic man, 5'9" tall, weighing 130 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes.  He was wearing a black t-shirt and dark blue jeans, he also has a neck tattoo.  

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible, anyone who has seen Pizano is asked to call 911 immediately. 

