Surveillance shows suspected bike thief in Oro Valley

The suspect was seen in surveillance video smashing a window to access the bicycle. (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)

Police are asking for the public's help with a Christmas morning theft in Oro Valley.

Surveillance video shows a man break into the Trek Bicycles store on Oracle Road, north of Ina Road, according to a release from Oro Valley Police Department.

The theft happened just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 25, according to the release.

The suspect is described as a thin man wearing all black clothing. The bike is a Trek dual sport motorized bicycle that's matte black with red decals according to police.

The bike is valued and $3,000 and the damage done to the store is closer to $1,000, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the bike or the suspect should call 911 or report tips anonymously to 88-CRIME.

Employees board up broken glass at @TrekBikes store where suspect rode off w/ $3k bike early Christmas morning. @OroValleyPD investigating pic.twitter.com/v6SgwmTtWz — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) January 3, 2017

