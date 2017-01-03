Surveillance shows suspected bike thief in Oro Valley - Tucson News Now

Surveillance shows suspected bike thief in Oro Valley

By Craig Reck, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
The suspect was seen in surveillance video smashing a window to access the bicycle. (Source: Oro Valley Police Department) The suspect was seen in surveillance video smashing a window to access the bicycle. (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Police are asking for the public's help with a Christmas morning theft in Oro Valley.

Surveillance video shows a man break into the Trek Bicycles store on Oracle Road, north of Ina Road, according to a release from Oro Valley Police Department.

The theft happened just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 25, according to the release.

The suspect is described as a thin man wearing all black clothing. The bike is a Trek dual sport motorized bicycle that's matte black with red decals according to police.

The bike is valued and $3,000 and the damage done to the store is closer to $1,000, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the bike or the suspect should call 911 or report tips anonymously to 88-CRIME.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Surveillance shows suspected bike thief in Oro ValleyMore>>

  • PHOTOS: KOLD News 13 January Mugshots

    PHOTOS: KOLD News 13 January Mugshots

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

    See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Powered by Frankly