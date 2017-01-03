Buscan a un preso que se escapó en el lado oeste - Tucson News Now

By Elizabeth Walton
Posted by Stephanie Soto
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

El Departamento de Alguacil de Condado Pima y Departamento de Policía de Tucson están buscando a un preso que se les escapo en la Mission y Silverlake.

No hay más información sobre el incidente por el momento.

La reportera Monica Grimaldo está en la escena.  

