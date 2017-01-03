Captado en Cámara: Sacan a conductor de un vehículo en llamas - Tucson News Now

Captado en Cámara: Sacan a conductor de un vehículo en llamas

Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
( Fotografía por : OnSceneTV/CNN) ( Fotografía por : OnSceneTV/CNN)
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

Un accidente de vehículo fue captado en video. El accidente ocurro el domingo por la mañana en la autopista 110 al sur de California.

Un vehículo impacto un SUV por atrás. La camioneta se prendió en llamas.

Uno de los periodistas/ fotógrafo de RMG estaba en la escena y ayudo al conductor salir del vehículo. La víctima fue llevado al hospital local en condición crítica.

