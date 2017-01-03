Captado en Cámara: Sacan a conductor de un vehículo en llamas

Un accidente de vehículo fue captado en video. El accidente ocurro el domingo por la mañana en la autopista 110 al sur de California.
Un vehículo impacto un SUV por atrás. La camioneta se prendió en llamas.
Uno de los periodistas/ fotógrafo de RMG estaba en la escena y ayudo al conductor salir del vehículo. La víctima fue llevado al hospital local en condición crítica.
