Sheriff takes oath, county administrator gets raise at supervisors meeting

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry will see his base salary increase to $288,000 a year through 2021. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Mark Napier has been sworn in as Pima County's 34th sheriff.

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry has been given a contract extension through 2021 and an $8,000 a year pay raise.

And the Board of Supervisors passed a proclamation naming itself as part of the "We Stand Together Network."

Napier defeated incumbent Sheriff Chris Nanos by a 56 percent to 42 percent margin in November's general election.

He will face a $6 million budget deficit which must be closed by the end of the fiscal year in June.

"Six million is a very meaningful amount of money," Napier said. "We're going to have to look at our organizational structure, ways we can consolidate and work better and smarter."

He said he will also continue the policy of trying to reduce the jail population.

Pima County is one of a handful of jurisdictions nationwide which received a MacArthur Foundation grant to try to find alternatives to incarceration.

"We can't sustain the incarceration rate, nor should we," he said. "There are people who currently in our penitentiaries and jails that probably should be in community-based alternatives."

Huckelberry will see his base salary increase to $288,000 a year through 2021. With other allowances it reaches $324,000 a year.

The vote to extend his contract was along party lines with the three Democrats voting for the extension and the two Republicans against.

And finally, the board also voted 3-2 to join We Stand Together, a national organization which provides a safe haven for people who are the victims of hate speech or hate crimes.

Pima County will put a decal on entrances of downtown buildings alerting victims that the building is a safe haven.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.