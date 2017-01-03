First responders rescue dog from midtown storm drain

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
The Pima Alliance for Animal Welfare (PAAW) is hosting the third annual mega-adoption animal fair, Adopt Love Adopt Local in April.
Carnation is a special 4-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix who came to Pima Animal Care Center as a stray in January.
In April, pit bull and pit bull mix owners can have their dogs spayed or neutered for only $20 including vaccinations at Altered Tails.
According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, two potentially rabid foxes and a skunk were reported at homes in the Tucson area last week.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center will offer discounted adoption fees for dogs in April, with the hope of finding homes for a recent increase of canines that has stretched the facility near its capacity.
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.
A disease that has been killing deer across the country for more than 50 years is posing a serious threat to Louisiana wildlife.
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.
The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he mumbled, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.
