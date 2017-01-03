First responders rescue dog from midtown storm drain

There is one happy pup on Tucson's streets today, thanks to the efforts of the Tucson Police and Fire Departments and some fellow Tucsonans.

According to a TPD post on Facebook, the pup was rescued from a storm drain near 5411 East Williams early Tuesday afternoon. The offer of a snack from one of the rescuer's lunches was enough to lure him from the drain.

There were no tags or identification on the dog, so Pima Animal Care Center has taken the dog to their facility.

If anyone knows who this pup belongs to, they are asked to call PACC as soon as possible, at (520) 724-5900.

