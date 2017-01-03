Tucson's January 8th Memorial may get national recognition

All clear, traffic is running again, but still slow down in the construction zone.
Arizona, South Carolina lawmakers release statement on airstrikes in Syria.
Can you imagine having a loved one call your phone crying and screaming for help? It would send most people into a panic. Tucson police say, that’s what the scammers want to do. Get to your emotions and then use that to steal money from you.
Oro Valley Police are now investigating four reports of this scam from the Copper Creek neighborhood near Tangerine and La Canada, as well as several more in Pima County.
Jordynn Watson has been living a nightmare for most of her life. Her mother and grandmother were killed and her father may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted on murder charges.
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.
