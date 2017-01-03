Tucson's January 8th Memorial may get national recognition - Tucson News Now

Tucson's January 8th Memorial may get national recognition

The January 8th Memorial planned for El Presidio Park is expected to be completed in 2018. (Source: KOLD News 13) The January 8th Memorial planned for El Presidio Park is expected to be completed in 2018. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The January 8th Memorial planned for El Presidio Park could soon be designated a national memorial.

Arizona members of Congress are working now to get congressional approval.

National memorial designation would acknowledge that the attack that took six lives and wounded 13 others, including then-Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, affected our entire country.

It will honor those who lost their lives and those who survived.

It also would be a quiet place of introspection and healing.

"The whole design is an idea for introspection, for communication and for discourse, as well as honoring the people we lost, the people who, thank heavens, we didn't lose, as well as the entire giving community of Tucson," said January 8th Memorial Foundation Board President Dorothy Kret.

With the national designation the memorial in Tucson would be a lasting remembrance.

The Tucson memorial would be affiliated with the National Park Service and be placed on the service's list of memorials.

"This is national recognition that what happened here in Tucson didn't only impact just Tucson. There were a lot of people all around the country, all around the world who were really impacted by this, by the fact that we lost six lives, by the fact that 19 people were injured, by the fact that an attack took place on our right as individuals to speak with our congresspeople and to have civil discourse," Kret said.

Arizona Congresswoman Martha McSally is expected to hold a news conference in Washington D.C. on Friday, Jan. 6 announcing the introduction of the "January 8th National Memorial Act."

To commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Tucson tragedy, the January 8th Memorial Foundation will hold a remembrance event at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson this Sunday, Jan. 8.

A part of the planned January 8th Memorial will be known as "The Embrace."

The foundation wants to create a giant embrace symbol on the baseball field, using people.

They hope hundreds show up, dressed in white shirts to participate in creating the symbol.

Hi Corbett gates open at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The program begins at 2 p.m.

Click HERE for the more information.

