Pima Co. supervisors declare Jan. 27 ‘Pima County Taxpayer Assistance Day’

January 27 is declared "Pima County Taxpayer Assistance Day" by the Pima County Board of Supervisors at a recent meeting. They recognized the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, as well as Catholic Community Services for offering free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) to low- and moderate-income households.

The proclamation reads:

“United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona and Catholic Community Services offer free tax preparation help for Pima County residents through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and by doing so return millions of tax dollars to thousands of hard-working Pima County families while helping them avoid costly tax preparation charges.”

VITA helps these families receive the tax credits that they may not have realized they qualified for, these include the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit. According to a recent Pima County release VITA has also helped return $24 million in federal tax refunds to Arizonans in 2016.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 and continuing until Saturday, April 15, VITA services will be available at locations across Pima County. Families that use this service are also encouraged to file their returns online for free using secure H&R Block or TurboTax software. A link to this software is at www.unitedwaytucson.org/freetaxhelp, as well as locations and times for tax help.

