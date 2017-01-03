Pima Co. supervisors declare Jan. 27 ‘Pima County Taxpayer Assistance Day’

One of Tucson's favorite traditions for 43 years is back.
One of Tucson's favorite traditions for 43 years is back.
Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) honored more than 80 middle school students who participated in his second annual "Women Who Inspire Me" essay contest.
Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) honored more than 80 middle school students who participated in his second annual "Women Who Inspire Me" essay contest.
We asked her if she’s in support of President Trump’s order of the U.S. Missile attack on the Syrian airbase. She said it’s a complicated situation but she believes his response was too extreme.
We asked her if she’s in support of President Trump’s order of the U.S. Missile attack on the Syrian airbase. She said it’s a complicated situation but she believes his response was too extreme.
Authorities are working a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Silverbell and Mallow in Marana Friday night.
Authorities are working a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Silverbell and Mallow in Marana Friday night.
The MSA Annex west of I-10 at West Congress Street is the expansion of the Mercado San Agustin Public Market which was built in 2008.
The MSA Annex west of I-10 at West Congress Street is the expansion of the Mercado San Agustin Public Market which was built in 2008.
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.