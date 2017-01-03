No dull moments

UA '20 commit Carlie Scupin homered for a fourth straight game as the Badgers beat back at upset attempted by the Blue Devils.
Hamilton High School football player Nate Thomas was released from jail Thursday morning. He was arrested last week in connection with a hazing investigation involving the school's football team.
Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Masters after injuring his lower back in a fall.
Wildcat freshman Jessie Harper's display of pure power.
Inside a north Phoenix gymnasium last month, some of the top high school basketball players in the country gathered for the "Grind Session World Championship Tournament." But the high schools these students play for are likely to be a far cry from the high school you attended. These are "prep schools," basketball prep schools to be precise.
