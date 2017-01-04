TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

First responders are trying to figure out who this dog belongs to. They rescued him from a storm drain. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

TOP STORIES

1. AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR ESCAPED INMATE

The Pima County Sheriff's Department's Fugitive Investigative Strike Team (FIST), and the Tucson Police Department are searching for an escaped inmate near Mission and Silverlake. http://tucsonne.ws/2hPJK1B

According to a PCSD release, 23-year-old Noah Pizano escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex while he was being processed shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

NEW: Search for escaped inmate continues; @PimaSheriff Fugitive Investigative Strike Team is taking over. Got info? Call 911 pic.twitter.com/Xhev6YCKfE — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) January 4, 2017

Pizano is described as a Hispanic man, 5'9" tall, weighing 130 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black t-shirt and dark blue jeans. He also has a neck tattoo.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible. Anyone who has seen Pizano is asked to call 911 immediately.

RIGHT NOW: @PimaSheriff & @Tucson_Police have eyes on the ground and in the air looking for escaped inmate on the west side. pic.twitter.com/Kn7Hy84MKK — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) January 3, 2017

2. SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS SUSPECTED BIKE THIEF

Police are asking for the public's help with a Christmas morning theft in Oro Valley.

Surveillance video shows a man break into the Trek Bicycles store on Oracle Road, north of Ina Road, according to a release from Oro Valley Police Department.

The theft happened just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 25, according to the release.

The suspect is described as a thin man wearing all black clothing. The bike is a Trek dual sport motorized bicycle that's matte black with red decals according to police.

Employees board up broken glass at @TrekBikes store where suspect rode off w/ $3k bike early Christmas morning. @OroValleyPD investigating pic.twitter.com/v6SgwmTtWz — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) January 3, 2017

The bike is valued at $3,000 and the damage done to the store is closer to $1,000.

3. PUBLIC INPUT NEEDED ON MONSANTO GREENHOUSE FACILITY

Pima County has scheduled five community meetings to provide information and receive comments on a proposed Monsanto greenhouse facility.

Monsanto recently purchased a 155-acre unused agricultural site near Twin Peaks and Sanders roads. The company plans to invest nearly $100 million in a seven-acre greenhouse facility where it would develop and grow corn seed.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has tasked County administration with holding public meetings in each supervisors’ district in order to provide the public more information about the Monsanto proposal and the county's role in the proposal, and to receive feedback from the public.

See that schedule HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2hQz5sk

HAPPENING TODAY

Police and firefighters are asking for your help in identifying a dog they rescued from a storm drain.

The pup was found near 5411 E. Williams Blvd early Tuesday afternoon.

Rescuers offered him some of their lunch to lure him to safety.

Thx to collaborative efforts from TucsonPD,TucsonFD &local citizens, this pup was rescued from a midtown storm drain https://t.co/EGA7bSjJQz pic.twitter.com/h8ykZa4wpI — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 3, 2017

The dog had no ID and no tags.

If you know who this dog belongs to, call the Pima Animal Care Center at (520) 724-5900.

WEATHER

A few lingering clouds this morning, but we'll warm up to the the upper 60s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 40s.

We'll continue to gradually warm up throughout the week, with temperatures in the 70s by Sunday.

