TPD cracking down on red light runners, speeders

Tucson residents may want to add another resolution to their list as they start the new year - driving better.

The Tucson Police Department just got a $25,000 grant to help catch drivers who break the law.

More than 50 people were killed last year while walking or riding their bike or motorcycle.

Starting Jan. 12, police will be stationed at more than a dozen intersections around Tucson, all of which have a track record of deadly crashes.

YOU'VE BEEN WARNED: A look at some of the areas #TPD will be adding extra officers starting Jan 12th @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson pic.twitter.com/GABb1VP8hu — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) January 4, 2017

Rose Vieira, a Tucson resident, lost her husband when he was hit and killed while riding his bicycle last year.

She said she hopes the extra patrols will save more lives in 2017.

"I think this is kind of a wake up call for all of us that life isn't about me," Vieira said. "It's about a lot of other people, and who am I - not in my own little bubble - but who am I in my relationship to the other people and how my life impacts their life…how their life impacts my life and how we can be respectful and actually value each other."

Both drivers and cyclists caught running a red light at the selected areas will be fined more than $300.

Speeding will cost them more than $200.

And pedestrians are not exempt.

Anyone caught jaywalking will get a nearly $90 fine.

