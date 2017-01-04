UPDATE: Manhunt ends for escaped inmate

A homeless ex-convict was spared the death penalty Friday and sentenced to life in prison for killing a Catholic priest nearly three years ago with another priest's gun at a Phoenix church and beating another clergyman with a metal rod.
A homeless ex-convict was spared the death penalty Friday and sentenced to life in prison for killing a Catholic priest nearly three years ago with another priest's gun at a Phoenix church and beating another clergyman with a metal rod.
A school shooting threat to Millennium High School in Goodyear circulated on social media last night.
A school shooting threat to Millennium High School in Goodyear circulated on social media last night.
One person was killed and another person was wounded in a gun battle at a motorcycle club's fish fry event.
One person was killed and another person was wounded in a gun battle at a motorcycle club's fish fry event.
Can you imagine having a loved one call your phone crying and screaming for help? It would send most people into a panic. Tucson police say, that’s what the scammers want to do. Get to your emotions and then use that to steal money from you.
Can you imagine having a loved one call your phone crying and screaming for help? It would send most people into a panic. Tucson police say, that’s what the scammers want to do. Get to your emotions and then use that to steal money from you.
Oro Valley Police are now investigating four reports of this scam from the Copper Creek neighborhood near Tangerine and La Canada, as well as several more in Pima County.
Oro Valley Police are now investigating four reports of this scam from the Copper Creek neighborhood near Tangerine and La Canada, as well as several more in Pima County.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.