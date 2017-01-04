UPDATE: Manhunt ends for escaped inmate

Authorities have found and detained an inmate who escaped from custody Tuesday, Jan. 3.

According to Sheriff Mark Napier, Noah Pizano, 23, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Napier said Pizano allegedly resisted arrest and was bitten by a K9 officer. Napier did not know yet if Pizano was carrying a weapon when he was arrested.

Pizano will be charged with felony escape, Napier said.

According to Battalion Chief Lee Rau of Drexel Heights Fire District, paramedics were called to the scene in the 6300 block of South Hedgehog Drive, near West Bilby Road and South Cardinal Avenue. The injuries were not serious enough the suspect to be taken to the hospital, Rau said.

"Kudos to the team that within 24 hours took him into custody," Napier said. "We had extraordinary support from the Tucson Police Department, with K9, air officers, and field officers helping with the search. It was perfect interagency cooperation."

The timing of Pizano's escape was not lost on Napier, who was sworn into office earlier in the day.

"I've been a law enforcement officer for three decades. It's the nature of our business. It's just unfortunate timing that it would happen on my first day."

He escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday while he was being processed, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

He was being booked for several shoplifting and drug warrants.

But this is not Pizano's first brush with the law.

Pizano served four years in jail for second-degree burglary in 2010.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department's Fugitive Investigative Strike Team led the search.

FIST is a special unit that goes undercover, and no area is off limits.

