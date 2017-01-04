UPDATE: Victim of I-19 fatal crash identified as Rio Rico woman

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The victim of a fatal crash near Green Valley that resulted in the brief closure of northbound lanes of I-19 on Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, has been identified as 64-year-old Christy Drakopulos of Rio Rico.

I19 at KM 42 has been reopened — SCC Sheriff AZ (@SCCSheriff) January 4, 2017

According to spokesperson for the Department of Transportation Quentin Mehr, Drakopulos was going northbound on I-19 when she "lost control of the vehicle" and ran into the median, immediately striking a tree.

Mehr said Drakopulos was not wearing her seat belt properly. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

According to tweets from the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash happened at milepost 26.6.

The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office said the closure was at KM 42 to allow a helicopter to land.

CLOSED: I-19 NB near Green Valley. Road closed for a fatal crash at milepost 26.6. #seat belt pic.twitter.com/6cNpP1q3Wk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 4, 2017

I19 Northbound lanes at KM 42 will be shut-down for an emergency helicopter landing. Traffic being rerouted through E Frontage Rd — SCC Sheriff AZ (@SCCSheriff) January 4, 2017

