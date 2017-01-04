UPDATE: Victim of I-19 fatal crash identified as Rio Rico woman - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Victim of I-19 fatal crash identified as Rio Rico woman

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The victim of a fatal crash near Green Valley that resulted in the brief closure of northbound lanes of I-19 on Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, has been identified as 64-year-old Christy Drakopulos of Rio Rico.

According to spokesperson for the Department of Transportation Quentin Mehr, Drakopulos was going northbound on I-19 when she "lost control of the vehicle" and ran into the median, immediately striking a tree.

Mehr said Drakopulos was not wearing her seat belt properly. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

According to tweets from the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash happened at milepost 26.6.

The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office said the closure was at KM 42 to allow a helicopter to land.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

  • Paralyzed woman awarded $15M in medical negligence lawsuit

    Paralyzed woman awarded $15M in medical negligence lawsuit

    Sunday, April 9 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-04-09 08:29:18 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-04-09 08:29:18 GMT

    The woman and her husband claimed doctors gave her the wrong drug, which paralyzed her.

    The woman and her husband claimed doctors gave her the wrong drug, which paralyzed her.

  • PHOTOS

    Missing in Ohio

    Missing in Ohio

    Sunday, April 9 2017 10:03 AM EDT2017-04-09 14:03:06 GMT

    The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists 141 kids as missing in the state of Ohio.

    The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists 141 kids as missing in the state of Ohio.

    •   
Powered by Frankly