Red Cross holds blood drives to alleviate severe donation shortage

There is an urgent need for blood donations across the U.S. as people return from the holiday break this week and next.

The American Red Cross said there is a severe winter blood shortage across the country that could affect patients who are in need of treatments. The organization is urging potential donors to give blood and platelets to help alleviate the shortage.

Busy holiday schedules and winter weather led to 37,000 fewer donations in November and December, according to a Red Cross news release.

In addition, nearly 100 blood drives were canceled in December, leading to roughly 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.

Here is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities across Southern Arizona:

Pima County

Green Valley

1/13/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley Church - High, 505 N La Canada Dr

1/16/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Friends in Deed High, 301 West Camino Casa Verde

Oro Valley

1/18/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Canyon Del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia

1/22/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, 7575 N Paseo Del Norte

1/22/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Road

South Tucson

1/5/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, 3003 S. Country Club Rd.

Tucson

Broadway Blood Donation Center

7139 E Broadway Blvd.

Monday and Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: noon – 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Monday and Tuesday: 2 - 7 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1/4/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave

1/4/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.

1/5/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave

1/6/2017: 12 p.m. - 5:15 p.m., Walgreens, 7885 E Speedway Blvd

1/7/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 8845 N. Silverbell Road

1/8/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo

1/8/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1940 East Adams St.

1/9/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Rincon Country West RV Resort, 4555 S. Mission Rd.

1/11/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., UA Main Library Cherry Pullout In Session, 1510 E. University Blvd.

1/12/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Alcoa Fastening Systems, 3724 E. Columbia St.

1/14/2017: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Voyager RV Resort High, 8701 S. Kolb Rd.

1/14/2017: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Desert View Theater, 39900 Clubhouse Dr

1/15/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View

1/15/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Saint Josephs Catholic Church, 215 S. Craycroft Rd.

1/19/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Edge High School, 2555 E. First Street

1/19/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., UA Main Library Cherry Pullout In Session, 1510 E. University Blvd.

1/21/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 9252 E 22nd St

1/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Congregation Anshei Israel, 5550 E. 5th Street

Vail

1/7/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Vail American Legion Post 109, 15921 S. Houghton Rd



Santa Cruz County

Rio Rico

1/17/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Rio Rico High School, 590 Camino Lito Galindo

Tubac

1/7/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Tubac Community Center, 50 Bridge Rd

