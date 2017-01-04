Red Cross holds blood drives to alleviate severe donation shortage

Arizona's legislature has passed, and the governor has signed, a major expansion of the school voucher program for public schools. In a few years every public school student would be eligible to apply for the program.
Arizona's legislature has passed, and the governor has signed, a major expansion of the school voucher program for public schools. In a few years every public school student would be eligible to apply for the program.
The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 30s or 40s, with short dark hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white polo with the number three on the sleeve, with dark-colored pants, and sneakers.
The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 30s or 40s, with short dark hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white polo with the number three on the sleeve, with dark-colored pants, and sneakers.
The MSA Annex west of I-10 at West Congress Street is the expansion of the Mercado San Agustin Public Market which was built in 2008.
The MSA Annex west of I-10 at West Congress Street is the expansion of the Mercado San Agustin Public Market which was built in 2008.
The crash involved serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash involved serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Kisha Hernandez and Cierra Walker joined Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services and the Sierra Vista Police Department at a ceremony last Friday.
Kisha Hernandez and Cierra Walker joined Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services and the Sierra Vista Police Department at a ceremony last Friday.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its 131-page impeachment report regarding Gov. Robert Bentley. We are reviewing the document. Continue to check back momentarily for more details. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its 131-page impeachment report regarding Gov. Robert Bentley. We are reviewing the document. Continue to check back momentarily for more details. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.
A home in Byhalia caught fire and exploded Friday afternoon.
A home in Byhalia caught fire and exploded Friday afternoon.
Griffin made mention from the bench that he'd learned the report had been released. Still, he granted the governor's request for a TRO regarding the impeachment hearings. They will be delayed 10 days, time in which the governor's legal team can mount a defense.
Griffin made mention from the bench that he'd learned the report had been released. Still, he granted the governor's request for a TRO regarding the impeachment hearings. They will be delayed 10 days, time in which the governor's legal team can mount a defense.
Alabama is on track to becoming the first state in the country to classify Xanax on the same level as opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl. The Alabama Department of Public Health recently moved to reclassify Xanax as a Schedule II drug instead of a Schedule IV, at the suggestion of the Board of Medical Examiners. But, the pharmacy community say they've been left out of the conversation.
Alabama is on track to becoming the first state in the country to classify Xanax on the same level as opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl. The Alabama Department of Public Health recently moved to reclassify Xanax as a Schedule II drug instead of a Schedule IV, at the suggestion of the Board of Medical Examiners. But, the pharmacy community say they've been left out of the conversation.
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.