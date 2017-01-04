2016 warmer and wetter than average

2016 will go into the record books as a warmer and wetter than average year. In fact, 2016 tied 2014 as the warmest year on record with an average temperature of 72.1 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson. 2015 was the 2nd warmest year on record with an average temperature of 71.5 degrees.

To be clear, the average yearly temperature averages out the daily and nightly temperatures throughout the entire year. To break it down further, if you only looked at the high temperatures throughout the year, we had an average high temperature of 85.9 degrees, which ranks as the 2nd warmest on record. The average yearly low temperature came in at 58.3 degrees, which comes in as the 3rd warmest on record.

Tucson recorded the warmest reading in the nation four times this year; January 19th, 22nd, 23rd and December 15th. TIA measured a high of 115 degrees on June 19th, which was the 3rd hottest temperature on record for Tucson. The coldest reading of the year for Tucson fell on the morning of February 3rd, with a low of 28 degrees.

Let's talk precipitation now! Every month except for May recorded measurable rain at TIA. The official rainfall total for the year was 11.81 inches, which was 0.22" above average. That makes 2016 the 46th wettest year on record for Tucson. 2016 was the 2nd year in a row with above average rainfall for Tucson. Hopefully we can make it three in a row in 2017!

