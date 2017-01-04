Groups team up to fight organized retail theft

One person was killed and another person was wounded in a gun battle at a motorcycle club's fish fry event.
The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 30s or 40s, with short dark hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white polo with the number three on the sleeve, with dark-colored pants, and sneakers.
The lead attorney defending former Sheriff Joe Arpaio on a criminal contempt-of-court charge for his acknowledged defiance of a 2011 court order was allowed to bow out of the case less than three weeks before trial is scheduled to begin.
A homeless ex-convict was spared the death penalty Friday and sentenced to life in prison for killing a Catholic priest nearly three years ago with another priest's gun at a Phoenix church and beating another clergyman with a metal rod.
A school shooting threat to Millennium High School in Goodyear circulated on social media last night.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.
Prosecutors have authorized computer-related charges against a juvenile after a Michigan mother says a social media and texting prank led her 11-year-old son to take his own life.
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.
