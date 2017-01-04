Groups team up to fight organized retail theft

A group comprised of retailers, law enforcement officials and prosecutors is trying to put a stop to organized retail theft.

This crime costs retailers and citizens in Pima County more than $5.9 million, according to the group. So they launched the "We Watch, We Prosecute" campaign on Wednesday, Jan. 4, to combat organized retail theft.

The program aims to do this by educating retailers, consumers, and suspects. The group wants the suspects to hear the warning message "If you rip off a store, you will go to jail."

Another strategy is proposed legislation that would require anybody convicted of misdemeanor shoplifting or retail theft to be finger printed.

Prosecutors say this would help make a stronger case to charge these suspects with felonies. For more information about CART click HERE.

