Golf brings in big bucks to Arizona economy

Golf brought in about $4 billion to the Arizona economy in 2014, according to a study recently published by the University of Arizona.

The study shows $2.5 billion was from direct, indirect, and induced effects of golf course operation, $1.1 billion for golf tourism, and $347 million for golf-related tourism.

It's estimated that 11.6 million rounds of golf were played in 2014. Of them, roughly a third, or 3.7 million rounds were played by golfers from out of state or out of the county.

