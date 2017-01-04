Golf brings in big bucks to Arizona economy - Tucson News Now

Golf brings in big bucks to Arizona economy

By Janice Yu, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Pablo/Buffer) (Source: Pablo/Buffer)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Golf brought in about $4 billion to the Arizona economy in 2014, according to a study recently published by the University of Arizona. 

The study shows $2.5 billion was from direct, indirect, and induced effects of golf course operation, $1.1 billion for golf tourism, and $347 million for golf-related tourism. 

It's estimated that 11.6 million rounds of golf were played in 2014. Of them, roughly a third, or 3.7 million rounds were played by golfers from out of state or out of the county. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly