Macy's stores in Arizona avoid closure

There are two Macy's stores in Tucson - at the Park Place Mall and this one at the Tucson Mall. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Attention Macy's shoppers in Tucson, or anywhere in Arizona. You will be able to keep shopping at the stores.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Macy's announced no stores in Arizona are on the chopping block.

The company says it will close 68 stores this year as it restructures and tries to improve its financial outlook. Macy's continues to struggle as more people buy online. The company says it will also cut thousands of jobs. The goal is to save over $500 million.

There are two Macy's stores in Tucson one at Tucson Mall and on at Park Place Mall. There are at least seven other locations in Arizona, most in the Phoenix area.

The company statement says around 30 additional stores will close in the next few years - but gave no indication where those will be.

Many shoppers say they're not surprised to hear retail giant's like Macy's are closing their stores. They say online shopping is simply more convenient.

"I'm not shopping for things I've gotta go touch and feel necessarily and reviews certainly help out a lot," said Matt Carlson, a shopper.

"It's more convenient for me. I'm busy, busy lifestyle. I do a lot of traveling for my work so it's much easier for me to do it online," said Chariolette Johnson, another shopper.

Holiday shopping numbers from this past season show there was a 17 percent increase in online sales, compared to a 2.6 percent increase for physical stores.

Some shoppers say, however, they'll continue to shop in stores.

"I work retail and a lot of people do. And it's jobs. So it's a reason for people go into stores as opposed to shopping and potentially losing the jobs," Tyler Ortega said.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.