Deconcini Crossing in Nogales is back open

Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) honored more than 80 middle school students who participated in his second annual "Women Who Inspire Me" essay contest.
Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) honored more than 80 middle school students who participated in his second annual "Women Who Inspire Me" essay contest.
We asked her if she’s in support of President Trump’s order of the U.S. Missile attack on the Syrian airbase. She said it’s a complicated situation but she believes his response was too extreme.
We asked her if she’s in support of President Trump’s order of the U.S. Missile attack on the Syrian airbase. She said it’s a complicated situation but she believes his response was too extreme.
Authorities are working a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Silverbell and Mallow in Marana Friday night.
Authorities are working a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Silverbell and Mallow in Marana Friday night.
The MSA Annex west of I-10 at West Congress Street is the expansion of the Mercado San Agustin Public Market which was built in 2008.
The MSA Annex west of I-10 at West Congress Street is the expansion of the Mercado San Agustin Public Market which was built in 2008.
Kisha Hernandez and Cierra Walker joined Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services and the Sierra Vista Police Department at a ceremony last Friday.
Kisha Hernandez and Cierra Walker joined Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services and the Sierra Vista Police Department at a ceremony last Friday.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.
Prosecutors have authorized computer-related charges against a juvenile after a Michigan mother says a social media and texting prank led her 11-year-old son to take his own life.
Prosecutors have authorized computer-related charges against a juvenile after a Michigan mother says a social media and texting prank led her 11-year-old son to take his own life.
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.