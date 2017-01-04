Deconcini Crossing in Nogales is back open - Tucson News Now

Deconcini Crossing in Nogales is back open

By Tucson News Now Staff
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting that traffic heading into Mexico at the DeConcini port of entry has resumed, after protests on Wednesday afternoon closed the crossing. 

CBP encouraged drivers to use the Mariposa crossing until the protests were over.

Trains carrying goods across the border also have been stopped by the protest.

