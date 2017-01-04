Deconcini Crossing in Nogales is back open

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting that traffic heading into Mexico at the DeConcini port of entry has resumed, after protests on Wednesday afternoon closed the crossing.

Nogales travelers: Mexico bound traffic has resumed at the DeConcini Crossing. — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 5, 2017

CBP encouraged drivers to use the Mariposa crossing until the protests were over.

Nogales travelers: Mexico-bound traffic has been halted at the DeConcini Crossing. Please use the Mariposa Crossing until further notice. — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 5, 2017

Trains carrying goods across the border also have been stopped by the protest.

