Casa Grande Ruins free admission on Martin Luther King, Jr Day

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, along with all other National Park sites, join the Nation in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, January 16, 2017 with free admission for all visitors.

“The holiday provides the perfect opportunity to visit the Monument and start your New Year off right,” stated Superintendent Karl Pierce, in a recent release. “Come learn about an important part of the nation’s heritage by viewing the park movie, Casa Grande Ruins: House of Many Stories, or participate in one of the fascinating tours of the Casa Grande compound led by one of our experienced guides.”



Western National Parks Association (WNPA), the park’s non-profit cooperating association partner, supports Casa Grande Ruins National Monument through book and gift sales in their store in the park visitor center. WNPA will offer a 15 percent discount on all sales on fee free days.



Casa Grande Ruins National Monument protects the multi-story Great House and the ruins of other ancient structures built by the people of the Sonoran Desert over 800 years ago. Established as the nation’s first archeological reserve in 1892, the Ruins sparked the beginning of the archeological preservation movement in America.

The Monument is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Directions and additional information are available on the Monument’s website, http://www.nps.gov/cagr, you may call (520) 723-3172.

