Six TUSD schools will lose magnet status

The courts have decided that six schools in Tucson's largest school district will lose their magnet status next school year.

A U.S. District Court judge overseeing the desegregation case against the Tucson Unified School District has agreed with recommendations that the magnet status be removed because diversity goals were not met.

The schools are Ochoa Community Magnet School, Robison Elementary School, Safford K-8 Magnet School, Utterback Magnet Middle School, Cholla High Magnet School and Pueblo Magnet High School.

The decision means the district could lose about $3 million in desegregation funding.

Superintendent Dr. H.T. Sanchez told Tucson News Now in a phone interview that "the schools losing magnet status will not close and no teachers are going to be laid off."

He added, "We appreciate the judge's generosity. Instead of 11 schools losing magnet status, it's six."

"Each of the six schools have created transition plans that will focus on core academics," he explained.

The judge gave TUSD three weeks to come up with a transition plan for the schools.

The district could know as soon as April how much money the schools will actually lose.

TUSD Magnet Decision by Tucson News Now on Scribd

