Missing service dog found safe

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Good news!

A missing service dog has been found safe and was reunited with her owner after having been lost for nearly a week.

Just got pictures of the missing service dog reunited with her owner! She was gone for a week. #goodnews pic.twitter.com/OOiMUJgMo6 — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) January 5, 2017

"And this is some of the wonderful Valley Mart store staff who were so supportive," said Truth's trainer. So sweet. Glad she was found safe! pic.twitter.com/QcZCNIu12U — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) January 5, 2017

"Truth" went missing when her owner had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Program Director for Rainbow Service Dogs Kelley Fecteau said Truth was with her owner at the Avra Valley Community Church in Marana when her owner suffered a seizure.

"The ambulance doors flung open and spooked her because it had almost hit her in the face," said Fecteau, who was the one that trained Truth to fit her client's needs.

"That person depends 100% on that dog being there," said the dog's trainer, who has been leading the search for Truth for a week now. pic.twitter.com/0QKM9NbtcK — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) January 5, 2017

Fecteau said the church staff wasn't aware of the fact that Truth needed to stay by her owner at all times.

She said Truth has been with her owner for four years and completed her training in October 2015.

"She's alerted to over 65 cardiac episodes, and according to her doctor, has alerted to over 400 seizures," Fecteau said.

Erin Madden, who also helps train service dogs with Fecteau, said as a diabetic, she relies on a service dog of her own.

Madden said the group follows the training standards of the International Association of Assistance Dog Partners (IAADP) which mainly consists of 140 hours of training plus 40 hours of mandatory outings with the dog.

Read more about IAADP here: http://www.iaadp.org/

Madden said if a service dog ever gets distracted, the dog isn't able to respond to its owner appropriately, which in some cases, could be a life or death situation.

"It breaks their training if they get distracted from the person," Madden said.

