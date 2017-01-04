Missing service dog found safe

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Launched in 2016, the Dog Days of Summer program ticket package was only for Sunday games, but with this new season that kicks off on Sunday, April 9, you can now buy tickets and bring your dog on Monday too!
Launched in 2016, the Dog Days of Summer program ticket package was only for Sunday games, but with this new season that kicks off on Sunday, April 9, you can now buy tickets and bring your dog on Monday too!
The Pima Alliance for Animal Welfare (PAAW) is hosting the third annual mega-adoption animal fair, Adopt Love Adopt Local in April.
The Pima Alliance for Animal Welfare (PAAW) is hosting the third annual mega-adoption animal fair, Adopt Love Adopt Local in April.
Carnation is a special 4-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix who came to Pima Animal Care Center as a stray in January.
Carnation is a special 4-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix who came to Pima Animal Care Center as a stray in January.
In April, pit bull and pit bull mix owners can have their dogs spayed or neutered for only $20 including vaccinations at Altered Tails.
In April, pit bull and pit bull mix owners can have their dogs spayed or neutered for only $20 including vaccinations at Altered Tails.
According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, two potentially rabid foxes and a skunk were reported at homes in the Tucson area last week.
According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, two potentially rabid foxes and a skunk were reported at homes in the Tucson area last week.
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.