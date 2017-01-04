Cathedral Hall demo clears way for new Tucson Diocese offices, convention center

The end of an era that began about 100 years ago, and the start another as the old Cathedral Hall is demolished in downtown Tucson to make way for a modern, multi-story building.

It's a change the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson says has been needed for a long time.

"That hall was designed for 300 people and a diocese at that time that probably only had 10,000 people throughout. Now we have over 350,000 Catholics," said Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson Property Manager John Shaheen.

Still, change can be difficult.

"I really prefer the lower level facilities, the lower buildings, but I realize that for space purposes they need to go up. They can't really always go out," said Tucsonan Connie Stapleton.

"If it's going to be beneficial to people here, it's okay with me. The thing is that a lot of people are used to the old way of doing things, the old way, the old buildings and all that," said Miguel Lopez of Tucson.

The planned four-story building will be better suited for a cathedral that now can hold up to 1,200 people in a diocese that covers 43,000 square miles.

The new $17.5-million building will house parish and diocese offices in addition to meeting rooms and a conference center that's expected to bring people to Tucson.

"They're going to need places to stay, places to eat. That was one of the other reasons. When we saw what's been happening downtown we wanted to be part of it and we knew we could contribute," Shaheen said. "We've always had that commitment to downtown."

"Seems like it'd be good for the local economy and downtown to help revitalize it, attract more people down here," said Tucsonan Craig Beier.

"I went to the U of A (University of Arizona). I split my time now between Phoenix and Tucson and I love it. My heart's always been down here. I think what's happening in Tucson is great," said former Tucsonan Michael Kanko.

Shaheen said, in the rest of Cathedral Square, the diocese has worked to preserve as much of history as possible.

It has renovated the cathedral towers that were built about 1897 and the small chapel that is about the same age as the old hall, built in 1916.

The oldest building, the rectory that was built in the 1860's, will undergo renovations beginning next week.

The crumbling Marist College will be renovated as well.

Shaheen said the new office and conference center is being built mostly with funds from major donors.

He said it should open its doors in about two years.

