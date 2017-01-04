Tucson police searching for homicide suspect - Tucson News Now

Tucson police searching for homicide suspect

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson Police Department) (Source: Tucson Police Department)
David Adi-Lopez (Source: Tucson Police Department) David Adi-Lopez (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Tucson police issued a felony arrest warrant for 24-year-old David Adi-Lopez. According to a recent Tucson Police Department release, he is wanted in connection to a possible homicide from Dec. 27, 2016. 

According to TPD they received a call on Friday, Dec. 30 from an individual about a possible homicide they believed occurred in a home in the 6000 block of South Southland Boulevard, where Adi-Lopez had been living.  

Homicide detectives arrived at the home and spoke with the family that lived there. They told police they arrived home on Dec. 27 to find a large amount of blood on the floor. According to the family they contacted Adi-Lopez, who told them he'd had a medical emergency and was seeking treatment.  

The family cleaned up the blood, and when Adi-Lopez didn't return home they told police they found no record of his ever having received medical treatment at a hospital. 

TPD homicide detectives obtained a search warrant for the house, they found traces of blood that indicated a significant trauma had occurred. According to the TPD release, detectives obtained an additional warrant for Adi-Lopez's cell phone records, which showed several calls to a man named Harry Griffin. When detectives tried to speak with Griffin, they learned from his family and friends that he had not been seen for several days and that his vehicle was also missing. 

An attempt to locate was issued for Griffin and his vehicle, which was found on Tuesday, Jan. 3 by the Nogales Police Department.  TPD homicide detectives searched the vehicle and found Griffin's body inside the trunk.  An autopsy has been scheduled to find out the exact cause of death. 

Adi-Lopez is described as a Hispanic man, 5'7" tall weighing 120 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.  He has a small birthmark on the right side of his forehead, a star tattoo on the back of his neck and tattoos on his arms that read "Axel" and "Jaydon". 

Anyone with information about this incident or know the possible whereabouts of David Adi-Lopez, is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

