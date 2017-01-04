Tucson police searching for homicide suspect

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
One person was killed and another person was wounded in a gun battle at a motorcycle club's fish fry event.
The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 30s or 40s, with short dark hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white polo with the number three on the sleeve, with dark-colored pants, and sneakers.
The lead attorney defending former Sheriff Joe Arpaio on a criminal contempt-of-court charge for his acknowledged defiance of a 2011 court order was allowed to bow out of the case less than three weeks before trial is scheduled to begin.
A homeless ex-convict was spared the death penalty Friday and sentenced to life in prison for killing a Catholic priest nearly three years ago with another priest's gun at a Phoenix church and beating another clergyman with a metal rod.
A school shooting threat to Millennium High School in Goodyear circulated on social media last night.
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.
