UPDATE: Vandals damage basketball court at Pueblo High School

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
One person was killed and another person was wounded in a gun battle at a motorcycle club's fish fry event.
One person was killed and another person was wounded in a gun battle at a motorcycle club's fish fry event.
The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 30s or 40s, with short dark hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white polo with the number three on the sleeve, with dark-colored pants, and sneakers.
The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 30s or 40s, with short dark hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white polo with the number three on the sleeve, with dark-colored pants, and sneakers.
The lead attorney defending former Sheriff Joe Arpaio on a criminal contempt-of-court charge for his acknowledged defiance of a 2011 court order was allowed to bow out of the case less than three weeks before trial is scheduled to begin.
The lead attorney defending former Sheriff Joe Arpaio on a criminal contempt-of-court charge for his acknowledged defiance of a 2011 court order was allowed to bow out of the case less than three weeks before trial is scheduled to begin.
A homeless ex-convict was spared the death penalty Friday and sentenced to life in prison for killing a Catholic priest nearly three years ago with another priest's gun at a Phoenix church and beating another clergyman with a metal rod.
A homeless ex-convict was spared the death penalty Friday and sentenced to life in prison for killing a Catholic priest nearly three years ago with another priest's gun at a Phoenix church and beating another clergyman with a metal rod.
A school shooting threat to Millennium High School in Goodyear circulated on social media last night.
A school shooting threat to Millennium High School in Goodyear circulated on social media last night.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.
Alabama is on track to becoming the first state in the country to classify Xanax on the same level as opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl. The Alabama Department of Public Health recently moved to reclassify Xanax as a Schedule II drug instead of a Schedule IV, at the suggestion of the Board of Medical Examiners. But, the pharmacy community say they've been left out of the conversation.
Alabama is on track to becoming the first state in the country to classify Xanax on the same level as opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl. The Alabama Department of Public Health recently moved to reclassify Xanax as a Schedule II drug instead of a Schedule IV, at the suggestion of the Board of Medical Examiners. But, the pharmacy community say they've been left out of the conversation.
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.