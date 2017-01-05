UPDATE: Vandals damage basketball court at Pueblo High School - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Vandals damage basketball court at Pueblo High School

By Tucson News Now Staff
A basketball game scheduled for Tuesday at Pueblo High is in jeopardy after vandals damaged the court. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police are investigating a vandalism call at Pueblo High School, according to Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan. 

At least three classrooms appear to have been broken into, according to Sgt. Dugan.  

Tucson Unified School District spokeswoman Stefanie Boe said damage was limited to one part of the school. Vandals threw paint and chemicals around in science labs, threw papers and trash around in other rooms and broke windows and blinds.

The school's basketball court was also damaged by water. The school was scheduled to host a basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, but the game may have to be rescheduled or moved.

Some items of historical value were also taken, Boe said.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call TUSD School Safety at 520-584-7676 or you can remain anonymous by calling 88-CRIME.

