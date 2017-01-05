A Player's Program: Utah preview

After a successful road sweep in the San Francisco Bay Area to open Pac-12 play last week, the Arizona Wildcats return to the friendly confines of McKale Center to host the Utah Utes.

It will be the only meeting between the two programs during the regular season as UA will not travel to Salt Lake City.

Arizona has won 62 of its last 63 games inside McKale Center, which includes an active 13-game winning streak.

The Wildcats are 55-8 (.873) in conference play at home under Sean Miller, and they have won their last six consecutive games versus Utah in Tucson going back to the 1986-87 season.

Junior Dusan Ristic opened Pac-12 play by averaging 16.0 points per game in wins at California and Stanford on a combined 15-of-20 (.750) shooting from the field. He leads all Pac-12 players in field goal percentage in conference play with at least ten field goal attempts.

Utah (10-3, 1-0) is coming off a 76-60 conference-opening win over Colorado in Salt Lake City this past Sunday.

The Utes rank fifth or better among Pac-12 teams in 12 different statistical categories. Utah leads the league in rebound margin (+10.1), while ranking second in both scoring margin (+16.4) and field goal percentage (.504).

Junior Kyle Kuzma returned to the line-up following a minor ankle injury, scoring 14 points and grabbing six rebounds against Colorado while sophomore Sedrick Barefield registered new season/career-highs against the Buffs with eight assists, three steals and four rebounds.

Tip off is 8 p.m. Tucson time and the game will air on FOX Sports 1.

Copyright 2017 Arizona and Utah Athletics. All rights reserved.