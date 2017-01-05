D-backs offer exclusive spring training presale to Tucson residents

The Arizona Diamondbacks have announced that Tucson residents will receive 50 percent off all 2017 Spring Training games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick which are purchased during an exclusive one-day offer this Friday, Jan. 6 online at dbacks.com/spring.



The offer, which is available only at dbacks.com/spring, will take place from 9 a.m. (MST) until midnight on Friday.



The promotional code 17LEGACY must be used in conjunction with a Pima County zip code when purchasing the tickets online. The promotion is good for up to eight tickets per account in select sections.



Tickets for all 18 D-backs Spring Training home games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick go on sale to the general public this Saturday, Jan. 7.



Pitchers and catchers will report to Salt River Fields on Feb. 13 with their first workout on Feb. 14. Position players will report on Feb. 16 with the first full-squad workout on Feb. 17.



Beginning on Feb. 14, workouts are open to the public, and fans may park in the Desert Lot on the north side of the complex, which is best accessed via 90th Street off of Via de Ventura.



The D-backs open their 20th Spring Training on Feb. 22 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick with a game against Grand Canyon University, as part of an annual Collegiate Baseball Series. The collegiate series takes place each year to kick off D-backs’ Spring Training and rotates opponents between Arizona’s three Division I NCAA baseball programs - ASU, University of Arizona and Grand Canyon University (GCU).



The D-backs officially open Cactus League play on Feb. 25, hosting the Colorado Rockies, and Salt River Fields will also play host to a trio of World Baseball Classic exhibition games, including a matchup on March 8 between the D-backs and Team Mexico, a March 9 showdown between the Rockies and Team Puerto Rico, and a March 18 game between the D-backs and the WBC Pool E (Tokyo) qualifier.

