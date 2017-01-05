Ranked Pima men and women's hoops beat Scottsdale

Cats run rule Cardinal 20-1.
Cats run rule Cardinal 20-1.
Masters weekend promises a free-for-all shootout with 18 players, including several major champions, within six strokes of the lead.
Masters weekend promises a free-for-all shootout with 18 players, including several major champions, within six strokes of the lead.
Arizona blasts Washington State 19-5.
Arizona blasts Washington State 19-5.
Shelby Miller makes his first start of the season Friday night against the American League champion Cleveland Indians.
Shelby Miller makes his first start of the season Friday night against the American League champion Cleveland Indians.
UA '20 commit Carlie Scupin homered for a fourth straight game as the Badgers beat back at upset attempted by the Blue Devils.
UA '20 commit Carlie Scupin homered for a fourth straight game as the Badgers beat back at upset attempted by the Blue Devils.