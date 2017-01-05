Ranked Pima men and women's hoops beat Scottsdale

Deion James scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Aztecs won for the 11th time this season.

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (11-3, 5-1 in ACCAC) dominated the second half in its ACCAC conference game against Scottsdale Community College (6-8, 2-4) on Wednesday at the West Campus gym.

For the eighth time this season, the No. 15 ranked Aztecs scored over 100 points as they routed Scottsdale 108-83 for their sixth straight win. They outscored the Artichokes 62-44 in the second half.

Sophomore Deion James (Empire HS) posted another double-double as he finished with 31 points and 15 rebounds. He went 12 for 21 from the field and also had three blocks and two assists.

The No. 2 ranked Pima Community College women’s basketball team (11-2, 5-1 in ACCAC) defeated Scottsdale Community College (3-8, 1-5) 89-63 as they outscored the Artichokes in the second half 51-35.

Sophomore Bree Cates finished the game with 17 points and three steals while freshman Izzy Spruit (Mesquite HS) contributed with 17 points off the bench. She was 6 for 10 from the field and 5 for 8 from three-point range.

Both the Aztecs' men and women will be on the road on Saturday against Cochise College (Division I) in Douglas with games starting at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Apache men are ranked 23rd in the country.

