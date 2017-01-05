Ranked Pima men and women's hoops beat Scottsdale - Tucson News Now

Ranked Pima men and women's hoops beat Scottsdale

Posted by David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter

TUCSON, AZ -

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (11-3, 5-1 in ACCAC) dominated the second half in its ACCAC conference game against Scottsdale Community College (6-8, 2-4) on Wednesday at the West Campus gym.

For the eighth time this season, the No. 15 ranked Aztecs scored over 100 points as they routed Scottsdale 108-83 for their sixth straight win. They outscored the Artichokes 62-44 in the second half.

Sophomore Deion James (Empire HS) posted another double-double as he finished with 31 points and 15 rebounds. He went 12 for 21 from the field and also had three blocks and two assists.

The No. 2 ranked Pima Community College women’s basketball team (11-2, 5-1 in ACCAC) defeated Scottsdale Community College (3-8, 1-5) 89-63 as they outscored the Artichokes in the second half 51-35.

Sophomore Bree Cates finished the game with 17 points and three steals while freshman Izzy Spruit (Mesquite HS) contributed with 17 points off the bench. She was 6 for 10 from the field and 5 for 8 from three-point range.

Both the Aztecs' men and women will be on the road on Saturday against Cochise College (Division I) in Douglas with games starting at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Apache men are ranked 23rd in the country.

